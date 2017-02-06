No injuries in Rice Lane fire
A fire Friday evening caused heavy damage to a garage on Rice Lane but did not spread to other dwellings. Bennington Rural Fire Department Chief Kevn Mattison said firefighters were called to Rice Lane at 5:19 p.m. and found the structure fully involved.
