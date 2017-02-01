New numbers & crew for two-night act

Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co., in conjunction with Vermont Arts Exchange Basement Music series, will return to Oldcastle Theatre just in time for a sensual, risque pre-Valentine's Day act. Nothing but a tease is what the larger cast of 13 will deliver to a more mature audience on Feb. 10 and 11. The group that hails from western Massachusetts kicks off their new season with a two-night burlesque show full of comedy, dance routines, parodies and brassy sex appeal.

