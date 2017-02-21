New Act 46 study committee formed
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has formed its second formal Act 46 study committee, but it lacks some of the guarantees the exploratory committee had recommended. "At the last meeting of the Act 46 exploratory committee, the committee moved to ask to SU to disband their committee," said Superintendent Jim Culkeen, "They can't disband themselves because it is an SU committee.
