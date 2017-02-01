Man sentenced for burglaries
A Sandgate man was sentenced up to five years in jail for a series of burglaries he committed last summer. Brett Weber, 23, appeared in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Bennington on Wednesday for a change of plea.
