There are on the The Bennington Banner story from Wednesday, titled Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions. In it, The Bennington Banner reports that:

A local man sentenced to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl is seeking to have his conviction and sentence vacated in a suit brought in Superior Court Civil Division. Rusty Brooks is contending in a petition for post-conviction relief that there were errors or omissions during his three-day jury trial in 2011 that may have affected the outcome.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.