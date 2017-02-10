Man seeks to vacate sexual assault co...

Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions

There are 1 comment on the The Bennington Banner story from Wednesday, titled Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions. In it, The Bennington Banner reports that:

A local man sentenced to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl is seeking to have his conviction and sentence vacated in a suit brought in Superior Court Civil Division. Rusty Brooks is contending in a petition for post-conviction relief that there were errors or omissions during his three-day jury trial in 2011 that may have affected the outcome.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dr Pendyke

Albany, NY

#1 12 hrs ago
The only errors in this trial is not giving this maggot life with no parole.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Feb 8 Lt Joe Kenda 8
agape flights of venice florida Feb 7 markey fife 2
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 4 Dr pendyke 3
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 31 Kevin cross idiot 81
Act 39 Study Jan 17 Markey P Fife 13
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan '17 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec '16 markey fife 42
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Bennington County was issued at February 10 at 3:17PM EST

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC