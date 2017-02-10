Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
There are 1 comment on the The Bennington Banner story from Wednesday, titled Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions. In it, The Bennington Banner reports that:
A local man sentenced to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl is seeking to have his conviction and sentence vacated in a suit brought in Superior Court Civil Division. Rusty Brooks is contending in a petition for post-conviction relief that there were errors or omissions during his three-day jury trial in 2011 that may have affected the outcome.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
The only errors in this trial is not giving this maggot life with no parole.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 8
|Lt Joe Kenda
|8
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 7
|markey fife
|2
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|markey fife
|42
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC