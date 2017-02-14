Man injured in Pownal snowmobile crash
Vermont State Police are urging snowmobile riders to wear protective gear after a snowmobile crash this weekend at Indian Massacre Road in Pownal. Officials say Elijah Dickinson had stopped to get off his snowmobile when Christopher Dickson ran into Dickinson with his snowmobile.
