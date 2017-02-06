Man accused of recent break-ins pleads not guilty
One of five men arrested late last month in connection to burglaries in Bennington recently appeared in court for his arraignment. Bennington police officers arrested five men on Jan. 26 after a neighbor reported seeing three men enter a home on Monument Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|agape flights of venice florida
|20 hr
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 30
|Unitedassolesof w...
|6
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|markey fife
|42
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC