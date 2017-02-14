Legal summons a nasty shock to those involved
People in the Bennington area who commented on what the state should set as a safe level of PFOA in their drinking water got a nasty shock recently when they received court summonses from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics - seemingly telling them they were being sued by the international company. They were not really being sued, merely notified of a suit the company is mounting against the state over the standard it ultimately set for PFOA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 8
|Lt Joe Kenda
|8
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 7
|markey fife
|2
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC