Legal summons a nasty shock to those involved

People in the Bennington area who commented on what the state should set as a safe level of PFOA in their drinking water got a nasty shock recently when they received court summonses from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics - seemingly telling them they were being sued by the international company. They were not really being sued, merely notified of a suit the company is mounting against the state over the standard it ultimately set for PFOA.

