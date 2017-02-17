Lawmakers considering TIF district
Jim Therrien [email protected] BENNINGTON - A House bill aiming to lift the cap on Tax Increment Financing districts would apply only to Bennington, but amendments or other bills that could add additional communities to the list are under consideration in the Legislature. The bill, H.215, was introduced by Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Thu
|Hundreds of mill ...
|6
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 8
|Lt Joe Kenda
|8
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 7
|markey fife
|2
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Act 39 Study
|Jan '17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC