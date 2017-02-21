Judge approves deal freeing man after conviction overturned
With some reluctance, a judge on Wednesday approved a plea deal resulting in the release from prison of a former Shaftsbury man, whose lewd and lascivious conduct with a child convictions were overturned on appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court. Judge William D. Cohen ultimately said he would accept the settlement agreement submitted by defense attorney Jeff Rubin and the State's Attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|6 hr
|Dr pendyke
|10
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 7
|markey fife
|2
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Act 39 Study
|Jan '17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC