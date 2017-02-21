Healthcare job shadowing offered to high school students
A program giving high school students in Southern Vermont the opportunity to shadow healthcare professionals is taking applications for its summer 2017 sessions. Students currently in grades 10, 11 and 12 who are interested in healthcare careers are welcome to apply for the 2017 MedQuest programs through the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center.
Read more at Manchester Journal.
