Healthcare job shadowing offered to h...

Healthcare job shadowing offered to high school students

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manchester Journal

A program giving high school students in Southern Vermont the opportunity to shadow healthcare professionals is taking applications for its summer 2017 sessions. Students currently in grades 10, 11 and 12 who are interested in healthcare careers are welcome to apply for the 2017 MedQuest programs through the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with child porn again 8 hr Dr Pendyke 1
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Thu Dr pendyke 10
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 21 Community Disorga... 16
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb 10 Dr Pendyke 1
agape flights of venice florida Feb 7 markey fife 2
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 31 Kevin cross idiot 81
Act 39 Study Jan '17 Markey P Fife 13
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC