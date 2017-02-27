Good school candidates are a win for Bennington
While the state of a community's schools plays a major role in the health and vibrancy of that community, convincing people to run for school board can be a next-to-impossible task. Most races go uncontested and sometimes boards are even unable to find volunteers to fill vacancies.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|12 hr
|Markey fife
|18
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Feb 26
|Elmer Fudd
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Feb 26
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
