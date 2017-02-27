Embracing diversity, overcoming adver...

Embracing diversity, overcoming adversity

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Students at Mount Anthony Union High School still entered the building early Thursday morning, even though school wasn't in session Roughly 50 youth attended mini-mental health breaks and "Healthy State of Mind" workshops at the third annual Youth Summit sponsored by Teens4Change and United Counseling Service. The wellness theme carried throughout the day-long series which commenced after alum and keynote speaker Aaron Styles shared his experiences about overcoming bullying in high school and how he founded the first LGBTQ group at MAUHS.

Bennington, VT

