Embracing diversity, overcoming adversity
Students at Mount Anthony Union High School still entered the building early Thursday morning, even though school wasn't in session Roughly 50 youth attended mini-mental health breaks and "Healthy State of Mind" workshops at the third annual Youth Summit sponsored by Teens4Change and United Counseling Service. The wellness theme carried throughout the day-long series which commenced after alum and keynote speaker Aaron Styles shared his experiences about overcoming bullying in high school and how he founded the first LGBTQ group at MAUHS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Elmer Fudd
|82
|Revitalizing downtown neighborhoods
|Sun
|Elmer Fudd
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Sun
|markey fife
|16
|Man charged with child porn again
|Feb 24
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 23
|Dr pendyke
|10
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC