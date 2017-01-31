Could RiseVT model work here?
Jonathan Billings of RiseVT speaks about how Bennington can learn from some of the work his group has done in St. Albans. BENNINGTON - A group of community members concerned about public health met at Bennington College to learn about an organization that is seeing positive changes in St. Albans and whether or not their methods could be used here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
