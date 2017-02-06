College News
Christopher Armstrong of Chester was awarded Gold Stars by The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., for earning a grade point ratio of 3.7 or higher during the 2016 fall semester. Students that achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|10 hr
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|agape flights of venice florida
|15 hr
|markey fife
|2
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|markey fife
|42
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC