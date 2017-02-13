Changes coming to Prudential Committee
There will be a change on the North Bennington Prudential Committee this year, as John Bullock will not be seeking re-election after serving for three years. Kim Krall, a parent of two students at the Village School of North Bennington, is running unopposed for the seat Bullock currently occupies.
