Campion-Sears PFOA bill passes Vt. Senate
A bill that would require companies determined to be the source of PFOA contamination to pay for remediation costs passed the Vermont Senate Tuesday morning and was sent on to the House for consideration. Sen. Brian Campion, who with Sen. Dick Sears sponsored the legislation in the wake of discovery of PFOA pollution in Bennington and Pownal, said the bill passed on a unanimous voice vote.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Feb 8
|Lt Joe Kenda
|8
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 7
|markey fife
|2
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
