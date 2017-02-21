Board wanted new approach to citizen ...

Board wanted new approach to citizen input

Town officials wanted to avoid all the old formulas for soliciting the opinions of townspeople; they wanted something completely different. That led the Select Board late last year to sponsor a direct survey of voters - asking what they like and don't like about the town and local government, and what they believe Bennington needs to secure its future.

