Bennington woman charged with sister'...

Bennington woman charged with sister's overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Bennington Banner

A woman who police say sold her sister heroin in December is now being charged with her sister's overdose death. Emily E. Welch, 28, of East Road, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to a felony count of selling or dispensing a regulated drug with a death resulting, along with felony counts of heroin sale or delivery, and heroin possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Thu Bernard P Fife 1
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 31 Kevin cross idiot 81
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Jan 30 Unitedassolesof w... 6
Act 39 Study Jan 17 Markey P Fife 13
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan '17 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec '16 markey fife 42
News Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud Dec '16 Irate Taxpayer 1
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC