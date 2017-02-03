Bennington woman charged with sister's overdose death
A woman who police say sold her sister heroin in December is now being charged with her sister's overdose death. Emily E. Welch, 28, of East Road, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to a felony count of selling or dispensing a regulated drug with a death resulting, along with felony counts of heroin sale or delivery, and heroin possession.
