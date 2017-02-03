Bennington man gets jail for 2015 gun threat
A Pleasant Street man was sentenced Thursday to serve between 10 and 15 years in prison for breaking into a Union Street apartment and seemingly attempting to shoot two people. Evan P. Ford, 52, pleaded no contest on Nov. 10 in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
