Bail hearing for Shaftsbury man whose 2014 conviction was overturned
A settlement conference and bail review has been scheduled for a former Shaftsbury man found guilty in 2014 of three felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, following a state Supreme Court decision last month that overturned his conviction. The Supreme Court tossed the conviction of Lamar Scales, 42, while finding that the prosecution had used improper tactics during his jury trial in September 2014.
