Attorney in case that one $670M settlement to speak on PFOA issues

An attorney who recently helped secure a $671 million court settlement for residents along the Ohio River who had their drinking water contaminated by PFOA will speak next week at Bennington College. Rob Bilott, a partner with the firm, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, will speak about his engagements with PFOA , which was found last year in well water in an area around the former ChemFab factory in Bennington.

