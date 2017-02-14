Attorney in case that one $670M settlement to speak on PFOA issues
An attorney who recently helped secure a $671 million court settlement for residents along the Ohio River who had their drinking water contaminated by PFOA will speak next week at Bennington College. Rob Bilott, a partner with the firm, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, will speak about his engagements with PFOA , which was found last year in well water in an area around the former ChemFab factory in Bennington.
