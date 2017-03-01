Assault and robbery reported at SVC campus
A New York man is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend and stealing her phone. Collin Bromwell, 26, of New York City, pleaded not guilty Monday in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to felony counts of first degree aggravated domestic assault, assault and robbery with injury, along with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, and false information to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
