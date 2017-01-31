Windham Southwest sets Act 46 meeting...

Windham Southwest sets Act 46 meeting dates

As the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union starts bringing Act 46 plans to the public, Twin Valley school officials are scratching their heads over whether mergers will mean savings. The Twin Valley School Board, currently made up of Wilmington and Whitingham school board members, has approved a budget that's $726,000 less than last year's.

