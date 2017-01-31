Windham Southwest sets Act 46 meeting dates
As the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union starts bringing Act 46 plans to the public, Twin Valley school officials are scratching their heads over whether mergers will mean savings. The Twin Valley School Board, currently made up of Wilmington and Whitingham school board members, has approved a budget that's $726,000 less than last year's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Mon
|Unitedassolesof w...
|6
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec '16
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC