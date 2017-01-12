Wilmington town manager resigns
Scott Murphy is stepping down as town manager. "I have given the Wilmington Select Board my resignation, effective when the current contract expires," Murphy said, referring to February 2018.
Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
