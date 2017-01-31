VT Technical College students benefit from live patient practice
For Vermont Technical College's paramedicine program students, live patients and an active operating room has been the basis for intubation training. This is the first time Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has allowed the students to work on live patients - its traditionally practiced on mannequins.
