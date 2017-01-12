Volunteers help Homeless Coalition push toward opening
Homeless Coalition Executive Director Chris Oldham is flanked by the Lux Brush Painting Company crew and volunteers who worked to paint the new 966 Main facility before its soft opening on Monday. Justin Decker, of Lux Brush Painting Company, works on painting the upstairs of the Coalition's new Main Street facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|16 hr
|Dr Howard
|11
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC