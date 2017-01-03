Vermont Department of Health discusse...

Vermont Department of Health discusses chemical exposure

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Vermont agency will hold a public presentation to address health concerns in the wake of an industrial chemical exposure. The state Department of Health has announced it will host a meeting for residents possibly affected by the chemical PFOA on Jan. 26. The Bennington Banner reports health officials will discuss blood test results and possible negative health consequences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Act 39 Study 4 hr Markey fife 10
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy 4 hr Markey fife 3
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 4 markey fife 80
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan 1 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec 30 markey fife 42
News Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud Dec 27 Irate Taxpayer 1
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Dec 23 Community Disorga... 333
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC