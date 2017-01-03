Vermont Department of Health discusses chemical exposure
A Vermont agency will hold a public presentation to address health concerns in the wake of an industrial chemical exposure. The state Department of Health has announced it will host a meeting for residents possibly affected by the chemical PFOA on Jan. 26. The Bennington Banner reports health officials will discuss blood test results and possible negative health consequences.
