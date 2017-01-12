Town considering a TIF district to spur development
The town is considering joining a consortium of Vermont communities that seeks to lift the current state cap on new Tax Increment Financing districts. The Select Board on Monday reached a consensus on the proposal, pending further details on the other communities that will take part and details of the lobbying effort.
