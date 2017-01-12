Survey: Bennington not happy with town governance
Bennington Select Board Chairman Thomas Jacobs said the results of a citizen survey, in which people were asked how satisfied they are with town government, nearly amount to a vote of no confidence. BENNINGTON - Too many people aren't satisfied with town government, according to the Select Board chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|7 hr
|Dr Howard
|11
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC