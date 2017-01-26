Study says new hotel viable downtown

Study says new hotel viable downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Bennington Banner

A new hotel could be supported downtown - assuming a multi-million transformation of the Putnam Block moves forward. That's the conclusion from the second phase of a study commissioned by the Select Board, which aimed to figure out whether a new lodging facility was economically viable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy 1 hr Unitedassolesof w... 6
Act 39 Study Jan 17 Markey P Fife 13
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 4 markey fife 80
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan 1 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec '16 markey fife 42
News Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud Dec '16 Irate Taxpayer 1
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Dec '16 Community Disorga... 333
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC