Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
A 21-year-old Minnesota woman is being held without bail and faces felony charges after police arrested her for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy. Police were investigating Rosa Maria Pastrana, of Staples, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 3
|Dr pendyke
|9
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC