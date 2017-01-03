PFOA State to discuss blood screening results
The state Department of Health will host a presentation here to discuss the results of blood testing for PFOA in Bennington and North Bennington and the possible effects on the health of those exposed to the chemical. The session will begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Tishman Lecture Hall on the Bennington College campus.
