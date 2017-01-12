North Bennington Trustees consider buying snowplow
The North Bennington Trustees discussed a multitude of village business on Tuesday including an upcoming opening on the board and the purchase of a new sidewalk plow. Janice Lerrigo will be retiring from the board at the end of her term, and the trustees are looking for someone to step up to take her place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|7 hr
|Dr Howard
|11
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC