Night to Shine special needs prom com...

Night to Shine special needs prom comes to Bennington

Thursday Jan 5

The North Pownal Congregational Church is looking for volunteers for a February event sponsored by the Time Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is a prom night centered on God's love for people with special needs, age 14 and older, according to a release.

Bennington, VT

