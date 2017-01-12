New PCB cleanup project begins around Jard site
A contractor hired by the federal Environmental Protection Agency is surveying a system of monitoring wells around the former Jard Company Inc. site on Bowen Road, in anticipation of further remediation work to deal with PCB contamination. The parcel, which is on the National Priorities List of Superfund sites, previously underwent a $1.9 million cleanup project that was completed in 2007.
