New DMV opens in Bennington
Governor Phil Scott was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. The new Maine Street location is larger, and also comes with a nearby municipal parking lot.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Mon
|Unitedassolesof w...
|6
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec '16
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
