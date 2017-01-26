New baptist church meeting Sundays at library
A new baptist church has been established in Manchester. Rev. Fred Roberts, formerly the associate pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Bennington, is now pastor of the newly-established New Testament Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|6 hr
|Markey fife
|5
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec '16
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC