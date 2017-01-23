Nature's Classroom talk dominates bud...

Nature's Classroom talk dominates budget meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Bennington Banner

What was scheduled as a meeting to finalize the Bennington School District budget on Thursday turned into a prolonged argument about the use of funds budgeted for the Nature's Classroom trip. In the end, the schools' budget was largely finalized, with the largest potential wildcard remaining being the property yield adjustment, which is set by the legislature later in the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Act 39 Study Jan 17 Markey P Fife 13
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Jan 10 Markey fife 3
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 4 markey fife 80
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan 1 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec 30 markey fife 42
News Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud Dec 27 Irate Taxpayer 1
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Dec '16 Community Disorga... 333
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,598 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC