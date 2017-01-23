Nature's Classroom talk dominates budget meeting
What was scheduled as a meeting to finalize the Bennington School District budget on Thursday turned into a prolonged argument about the use of funds budgeted for the Nature's Classroom trip. In the end, the schools' budget was largely finalized, with the largest potential wildcard remaining being the property yield adjustment, which is set by the legislature later in the session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC