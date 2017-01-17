Man accused of threatening to "slice" another
A Beech Street man is accused of threatening another with a box cutter. Wayne E. Morris Jr. 30, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
