Man accused of assaulting woman, lying to police
A Main Street man is accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and lying to police about having contacted her prior to the incident. Cody Davis, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to first degree aggravated domestic assault, and misdemeanor giving false information to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 30
|Unitedassolesof w...
|6
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan '17
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec '16
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC