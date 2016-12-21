Magazine names Blaker rising star

Rising Star Kristen Blaker receives her award, flanked by Governor-Elect Phil Scott and Vermont Business Magazine publisher John Boutin. SHAFTSBURY - A local artist and educator has been selected as one of Vermont's "Rising Stars" by Vermont Business Magazine.

