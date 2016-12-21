Learning during winter break
BENNINGTON - Educational opportunities tend to be few and far between during winter break, but on Wednesday some students had the opportunity to learn about how animals adapt to their environments. Dan Zaffarano of the One World Conservation Center led the presentation before an audience of 20-30 children and their parents.
