Ice and sleet expected to make for slippery commute
Wind, snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning, and residents are being advised to exercise caution while traveling. The National Weather Service released two advisories for Bennington County on Monday, one for winter weather and one for wind.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
