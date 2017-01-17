How a NY water contamination settlement may affect Vermonters
Vermont is in similar negotiations with the company over contamination in Bennington. The extent of the problem is smaller in Vermont, but lawmakers say they wouldn't settle for anything close to what the company offered Hoosick Village.
