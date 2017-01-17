Habitat seeks buyer for house, applicants
Bennington County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its home ownership program and seeking buyers for a 3-bedroom house it is building at its North Branch Street Development in Bennington this year. Any person whose income is no more than 60 percent of the area median income is encouraged to apply.
