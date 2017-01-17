Groups will host Martin Luther King celebration
The life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. will be remembered on Monday with a multi-faceted event hosted by multiple community groups. A candlelight vigil downtown, and a reception and a presentation with images, art, music and live readings at Oldcastle Theatre will honor the African American civil rights leader and activist, organizers say.
