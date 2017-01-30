Governor pays first official visit
Phil Scott made his first official trip to Bennington as governor on Monday, spending time at the Village School of North Bennington and the Bennington Department of Motor Vehicles. Scott, who was accompanied by Bennington state senators Dick Sears and Brian Campion, was greeted at the Village School by Head of School Tim Newbold.
