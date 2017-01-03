Getting There: Bennington County lawmakers have the longest commute to the Statehouse in Montpelier
They've proven they can get there from here, but Bennington area lawmakers say there are no "good ways" to travel to the Statehouse in Montpelier during a 16-week legislative session that begins in the depths of winter. Although he's typically challenged in terms of overall mileage allowance payments by someone from the Northeast Kingdom, Rep. Bill Botzow, D-Pownal, said his meandering route from Southwestern Vermont annually puts him over the top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 3
|Dr pendyke
|9
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC