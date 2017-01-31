Economic group set to start work
After a legislative report said urgent action was needed to address downward trends in the region's economy, a working group will soon start digging into economic development in Bennington County. Members of the Regional Economic Development Working Group will become "local experts on the issues and process", according to Jonathan Cooper, community and economic development specialist with the Bennington County Regional Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|Kevin cross idiot
|81
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Mon
|Unitedassolesof w...
|6
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec '16
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
